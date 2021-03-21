Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOSYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

