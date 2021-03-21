Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

