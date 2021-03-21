TOP (TOP) One Day Volume Hits $3.51 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TOP has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and $3.51 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

