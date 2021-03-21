Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

