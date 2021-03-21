Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $1.84 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 132,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 248,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

KMI stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.