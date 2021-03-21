Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

