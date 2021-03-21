Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $884,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $246,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,147,781. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of GDOT opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

