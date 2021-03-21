TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $880,515.37 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $880,515.37 and approximately $124,505.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,266.89 or 0.99994591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003384 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

