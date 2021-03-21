TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $56.43 million and $3.00 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

