Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas Sells 32,144 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

