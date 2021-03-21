Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.26. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 7,617 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

