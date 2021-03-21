ThoreCoin (THR) Price Reaches $11,324.83 on Top Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $981.70 million and approximately $55,186.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $11,324.83 or 0.19499300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

