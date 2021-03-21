Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.56.

NYSE:THO opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 36,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,581,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

