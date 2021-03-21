The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Westaim in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for The Westaim’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WED opened at C$2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38. The Westaim has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.44.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

