The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. The stock had a trading volume of 28,354,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

