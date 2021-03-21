The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $787.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $787.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,184 shares of company stock valued at $196,296,734. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $733.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $153.50 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

