The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $787.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $787.84.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,184 shares of company stock valued at $196,296,734. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $733.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 251.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $153.50 and a one year high of $972.80.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
