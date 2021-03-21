The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,257. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,698. The Toro has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $105.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

