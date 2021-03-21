The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on REAL. BTIG Research increased their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Insiders sold 553,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,722 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

