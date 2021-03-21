The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.01. 20,262,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

