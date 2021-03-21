The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of ResMed worth $30,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 564.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ResMed by 69.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $185.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

