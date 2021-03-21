The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $31,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

