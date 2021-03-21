The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $29.29 Million in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 354,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCBO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,961,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,795,000.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.