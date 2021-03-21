The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.69 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Biogen worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,891,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 70.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.07 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.78.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

