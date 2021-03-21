The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 30,152 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $35,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

NYSE:LAD opened at $395.40 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

