The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $16,802.50 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $16,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carin L. Fike also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Kroger alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00.

Shares of KR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.