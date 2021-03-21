The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $188,518.40 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,065,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

