The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $147.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.43.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.