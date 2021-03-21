The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.11 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $238.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002961 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

