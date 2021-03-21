The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. The First of Long Island reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLIC. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,699. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

