The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.22. 4,516,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $140.32 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average is $248.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

