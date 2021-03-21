The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.71.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.