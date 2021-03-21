The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.08.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $255.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.