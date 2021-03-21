The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for 3.0% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Boeing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,330,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,344,695. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.08.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.