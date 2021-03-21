The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The AES were worth $34,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 122,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The AES stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

