TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFS Financial stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. TFS Financial has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

