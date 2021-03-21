Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.98. 8,447,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,982. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

