Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires 468,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,100 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $85,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $3,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,716. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

