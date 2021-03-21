Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

