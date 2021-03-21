Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Shares Gap Up to $1,180.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), but opened at GBX 1,214 ($15.86). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 30,913 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £919.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

Telecom Plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.