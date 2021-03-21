Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,092 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

