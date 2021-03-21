Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock valued at $197,321. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,675.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.11. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

