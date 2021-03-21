Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $410,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.74 and a 1-year high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.