Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $378,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

