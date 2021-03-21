TD Securities Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.