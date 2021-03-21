TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $44.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $23.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

