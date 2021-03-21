Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

