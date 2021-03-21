Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

