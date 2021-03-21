TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.72).

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52-week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 52-week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

