Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Up 7.1%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 53,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 748,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $565.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

