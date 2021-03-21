SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $371,376.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $371,376.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00391618 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.00 or 0.04852246 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,427,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,527,782 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

SYNC Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

